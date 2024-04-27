 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor: Trey Hendrickson is going to play here this season

  
Published April 27, 2024 07:14 PM

Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade if the Bengals won’t give him a pay raise.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed after the draft Saturday night that the team has no intention of trading the edge rusher.

“You let Trey voice his concerns. I’m listening. I’ve got an open ear to him,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “I love Trey. I’ve told Trey that. We want Trey to play here next year for us. He’s going to play here next year for us. He’s going to have success, and we’re going to have success, and I’m excited for that.”

Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension last July and is due to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025. He wants more long-term security after 17.5 sacks in 2023.

He has 39.5 sacks in 48 regular-season games over three seasons in Cincinnati and a player the Bengals can’t afford to lose.