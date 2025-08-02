 Skip navigation
Zach Allen agrees to four-year extension with Broncos

  
Published August 2, 2025 09:52 AM

The Broncos have agreed to another contract extension with one of their veteran players.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos and defensive lineman Zach Allen have agreed to a four-year extension. The deal is worth $102 million and it includes $69.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Broncos signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to an extension earlier this week. Both players were heading into the final year of their current contracts.

Allen was a 2019 third-round pick in Arizona and he joined the Broncos in 2023. He had 61 tackles and 8.5 sacks on his way to being voted a second-team All-Pro last season. He has 259 tackles, 25 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries for his career.