Zach Ertz: I hope Terry McLaurin gets paid, and I know he will be ready for the season

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin described himself as “pretty frustrated” with the pace of his negotiations for a new contract, and said he hasn’t decided if he will show up to training camp without a new contract. But Commanders tight end Zach Ertz believes McLaurin will be ready to go when the time comes.

Ertz told Kay Adams that McLaurin will work hard to get himself ready to play in the Commanders’ Week One game against the Giants whether he’s doing it on his own or at training camp.

“I don’t know the business of what’s going on. I’m not privy to the conversations. But what is it? July 16? The first game is September 7. There’s a lot of time between now and then to get something done,” Ertz said. “Everyone knows Terry’s working his butt off whether he’s in the building or not in the building.”

Ertz said he believes players should stay out of their teammates’ business when it comes to contracts, but he hopes the Commanders give McLaurin the contract he’s asking for.

“As a player that’s gone through contract situations, public contract situations, I appreciated that my teammates weren’t out there giving their opinions and everything like that,” Ertz said. “So I’m not going to come out here and say one thing or the other. But what I do know is Terry’s going to do everything he can to be at his best when his best is needed. Fortunately, his best is not needed tomorrow or early next week. It’s needed toward the end of training camp, Week One. For me, I’m rooting for Terry. I hope he gets paid as much as he wants to get paid. But in terms of the business side of it, I’m going to stay far away from that.”