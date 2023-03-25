 Skip navigation
Zach Gentry remains with Steelers

  
Published March 25, 2023 07:14 AM
Steelers tight end Zach Gentry will remain in Pittsburgh.

Gentry has agreed to stay with the Steelers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A 2019 fifth-round draft pick out of Michigan, Gentry was acquired by the Steelers with a pick they got from the Raiders in the Antonio Brown trade, and he has been with the Steelers throughout his NFL career. He was originally recruited to Michigan as a quarterback, but Jim Harbaugh convinced him early on that his NFL future was at tight end, and that’s the position he has played since.

Last season Gentry played in all 17 games, starting 13 of them, and caught 19 passes for 132 yards