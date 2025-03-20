 Skip navigation
Zach Wilson: Dolphins a great fit for what I’m looking for

  
Published March 20, 2025 08:12 AM

Quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t in line for a starting job in Miami, but he is set to move up a rung on the depth chart from last season.

Wilson was the No. 3 quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in Denver last year and he’s now on track to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Given Tagovailoa’s injury history, Wilson would seem to have a decent shot at playing time during the 2025 season and he said on a team podcast that he thinks he’ll be able to plug right in if his number is called.

“I think it’s going to be a great fit with what I’m looking for, the type of offense, the amount of information I’ll be able to learn from these guys,” Wilson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I think it couldn’t have been a better match.”

The Dolphins would prefer that Wilson’s fit in the offense remain a theoretical one, but if the moment comes it will give Wilson a chance to show that he can still have a future in the NFL despite his disastrous run as a starter with the Jets.