Zach Wilson: I still believe I can be a starter whenever the opportunity comes

The Jets made Zach Wilson the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 to be their franchise quarterback. After three seasons, the Jets shipped him to the Broncos before last season.

Heading into his fifth NFL season, Wilson is with his third team, having signed with the Dolphins as a free agent.

He will backup Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Wilson, though, isn’t ready to embrace the “journeyman label.”

“I would like to view it differently,” Wilson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with being a journeyman, but I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever the opportunity comes. And so, just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can and then you know hopefully at some point you can get that opportunity to show what you can do.”

Wilson, 25, did not play last season with the Broncos, serving instead as rookie Bo Nix’s backup.

“Denver was a good opportunity for me to kind of allay the stresses of being an NFL quarterback and just trying to be perfect every day to spending more time with the guys in the locker room and growing that bond,” Wilson said. “I think is always important. And just enjoying every single day of being there. So I think, I think that’s always an important aspect. And then it carries onto the field of you just being more comfortable.”

Wilson started 33 games with the Jets and has completed 57 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He said his understanding of the game is night and day from his rookie season.

That could serve him well this season behind Tagovailoa, who has missed 14 games the past four seasons.

“Luckily I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL so far,” Wilson said. “And so it’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed. From a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle, getting guys the information they need on each and every play.”