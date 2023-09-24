Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz inactive for Cowboys

The Cowboys won’t have two of their starting offensive linemen today against the Cardinals.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are inactive.

Martin has not missed a game because of injury since 2020 when he had a calf strain. He was out for the 2021 season opener when he was on the COVID list.

Biadasz will have his consecutive starts streak end at 35.

The Cowboys will start T.J. Bass at right guard and Brock Hoffman at center. Hoffman and offensive lineman Sean Harlow were called up from the practice squad for today’s game.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is active, and right guard Tyler Smith will make his season debut after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury.

Safety Israel Mukuamu, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr., cornerback Eric Scott Jr. and quarterback Trey Lance are the other inactives for Dallas. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cardinals’ inactives are linebacker Joshua Woods (ankle), cornerback Starling Thomas, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Elijah Higgins.