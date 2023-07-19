Zack Martin unhappy with contract, may not report to training camp

The Cowboys are due to report to training camp next week, but one key member of the team may not be joining them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that right guard Zack Martin is considering not reporting to camp with the rest of the team. Martin is contemplating that course of action because he is unhappy with his contract.

Martin signed a six-year extension with the Cowboys in 2018 and has two years left on the pact. He is set to make $13.5 million this year and has a non-guaranteed basesalary of $13 million for the 2024 season.

A source told Schefter that Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market” and is considering a training camp holdout because the team has been unwilling to revisit the pact. Martin, who is heading into his 10th season, will be subject to fines if he does not report to camp with the rest of the team, but Wednesday’s report suggests that won’t stop him from taking that course of action.