O'Neill_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Time to add Tyler
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Miami Marlins v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 19: Marlins, Guardians, Red Sox
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ginny Thrasher
Hometown Hopefuls: Ginny Thrasher, West Virginia

nbc_golf_lfto_martinslumberspresser_230719.jpg
Slumbers discusses golf's big picture before Open
nbc_cyc_t21ep6_230719.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 6
nbc_edge_deandrehopkins_v2_230718.jpg
Hopkins' fantasy value the same with Titans

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
O'Neill_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Time to add Tyler
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Miami Marlins v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 19: Marlins, Guardians, Red Sox
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ginny Thrasher
Hometown Hopefuls: Ginny Thrasher, West Virginia

nbc_golf_lfto_martinslumberspresser_230719.jpg
Slumbers discusses golf’s big picture before Open
nbc_cyc_t21ep6_230719.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 6
nbc_edge_deandrehopkins_v2_230718.jpg
Hopkins’ fantasy value the same with Titans

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zack Martin unhappy with contract, may not report to training camp

  
Published July 19, 2023 09:36 AM

The Cowboys are due to report to training camp next week, but one key member of the team may not be joining them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that right guard Zack Martin is considering not reporting to camp with the rest of the team. Martin is contemplating that course of action because he is unhappy with his contract.

Martin signed a six-year extension with the Cowboys in 2018 and has two years left on the pact. He is set to make $13.5 million this year and has a non-guaranteed basesalary of $13 million for the 2024 season.

A source told Schefter that Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market” and is considering a training camp holdout because the team has been unwilling to revisit the pact. Martin, who is heading into his 10th season, will be subject to fines if he does not report to camp with the rest of the team, but Wednesday’s report suggests that won’t stop him from taking that course of action.