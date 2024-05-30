 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
nbc_pft_bestcbs_240530.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
nbc_pft_bestcbs_240530.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zamir White embracing new role as Raiders lead RB

  
Published May 30, 2024 10:03 AM

At the end of last season, Raiders running back Zamir White got his first opportunity to start with Josh Jacobs sidelined with an injury.

White looked the part of a starting back in those four games, rushing for 397 yards with 4.7 yards per carry — highlighted by a 145-yard performance in Las Vegas’ Christmas Day victory over Kansas City.

He also caught nine passes for 60 yards in that stretch.

But White doesn’t necessarily see it as a jumping-off point entering 2024, even as he’s now penciled in as the lead back with Jacobs departing in free agency.

“That built up a lot of confidence moving into this year, but last year was last year,” White said in a Wednesday press conference. “We’ve got to move on from that and just build off of this right now, what we’ve got going on now. Yeah, that’s the past.”

White called being RB1 “a blessing for me” as he continues through OTAs.

“Just from grinding up from my first year here behind Josh, but honestly right now it’s basically about just having fun really with the guys really, and just learning this new style we’ve got going on,” White said. “So yeah, just having fun with it.”

He’s also embraced becoming more of a vocal leader as Las Vegas’ top back.

“Most definitely, because last year my role was more like a quiet guy just like, when they need me, I’m here,” White said. “But yeah, that’s about it last year-wise. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader and I’m just showing them on the field, every single day.”

Free-agent signee Alexander Mattison said he’s noticed White taking proper ownership of the role.

“Yeah, he’s the guy that has been in a position similar to where I was over in Minnesota with Dalvin [Cook], and for him to have to step up and be in a different type of mindset is something that I’ve seen from him,” Mattison said in his press conference. “Even just as a group, were able to come together and have goals as a group and just love on one another, teach each other, lending a helping hand to one another. And I’m excited for this running back room.”

In 31 career games, White has 521 yards rushing with one touchdown and 15 receptions for 98 yards.