Zay Flowers will miss a few practices with minor injury

The Ravens will be without one of their key offensive contributors for a bit, but it does not sound like a major issue.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Zay Flowers will miss a few days with a “camp thing.” With teams not required to disclose injury information at this point in the summer, Harbaugh did not elaborate.

Entering his third season, Flowers was not able to play in the playoffs last year due to a knee injury suffered in Week 18.

Additionally, Harbaugh confirmed tight end Isaiah Likely will have surgery on his foot, but still does have a chance to play in Baltimore’s season opener against Buffalo. And cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis shouldn’t miss much time after undergoing an MRI, with Harbaugh again referring to the injury as a “camp thing.”