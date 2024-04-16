Zyon McCollum sees chance to become a playmaker in Bucs secondary

The Buccaneers were able to hold onto a number of their own free agents this offseason, but they did part ways with one defensive mainstay.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was traded to the Lions for a third-round pick and that opens the door for 2022 fifth-round pick Zyon McCollum to take on a bigger role in the secondary. McCollum appeared in 33 games over his first two seasons in Tampa and broke up 10 passes, but he never recorded an interception.

On Monday, McCollum said he feels he’s gained enough experience to feel comfortable “taking calculated chances” in order to make the kind of game-changing plays that can make him a worthy replacement for Davis on the back end.

“Becoming a playmaker,” McCollum said, via Pewter Report. “In college, I was always known for getting my hands on footballs and making plays, whether it be forcing fumbles or interceptions. That’s the next part of my game, to start making those big plays.”

The makeup of the defensive backfield could change once the draft is in the books, but McCollum is set for first crack at joining the starting lineup in Tampa and he knows what he needs to do in order to stay there.