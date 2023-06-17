Skip navigation
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ricky Lee
RL
Ricky
Lee
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit giving up pro football and returning to the pitch
After missing the last five practices with a lower back injury, the former NFL International Player Pathways participant announced on social media that he’ll be returning to rugby.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaguars WR Louis Rees-Zammit is leaving the NFL to return to rugby
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jaguars activate Dennis Gardeck
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Matthew Berry announces Chargers rookie RB Omarion Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
