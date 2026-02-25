Jaguars to play two London games in 2026, Commanders will play one

The Jaguars will be spending a little extra time in London during the 2026 season.

The team has made annual visits to the United Kingdom for more than a decade and the NFL announced on Wednesday they will be playing a pair of games on that side of the Atlantic this year. The NFL announced that the Jaguars will be the designated home team for games at both Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium. The games will be played in consecutive weeks.

A second game was added to this year’s schedule because of the ongoing renovations at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The team will play with reduced capacity at the stadium during the 2026 season.

The NFL also announced that the Commanders will be the designated home team for a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Commanders played the Dolphins in Spain last season and last visited London for a 2016 tie against the Bengals.

No dates or opponents for the games have been revealed at this point.