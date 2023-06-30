 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Wes
Martin

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
04:38
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
  • Wes_Martin_838207_.jpg
    Wes Martin
    CLE Guard #67
    Browns sign Wes Martin away from Commanders
  • Cole Van Lanen HS.jpg
    Cole Van Lanen
    JAX Tackle #70
    Packers deal OT Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
  • Wes_Martin_838207_.jpg
    Wes Martin
    CLE Guard #67
    Redskins land Indiana G Wes Martin at No. 131
Nick Chubb “not worried at all” about offensive role with Deshaun Watson at QB
Myles Garrett pays tribute to his former coach, Terry Price, who had a brief NFL career
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Myles Garrett looking trimmer as training camp approaches
Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,