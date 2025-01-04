Alex Ovechkin scores his 872nd career goal as the Capitals beat the struggling Rangers 7-4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alex Ovechkin scores his 872nd career goal as the Capitals beat the struggling Rangers 7-4

  
Published January 4, 2025 05:38 PM
NHL: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

Jan 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a goal on New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON (AP) Alex Ovechkin scored his 872nd career goal to move 23 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, and the Washington Capitals beat the struggling New York Rangers 7-4 Saturday.

Ovechkin has four goals in five games since returning from missing the previous 16 because of a broken left leg. The 39-year-old has 19 goals this season and is on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 this spring.

Dylan Strome, Lars Eller, Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas also scored against Jonathan Quick, who remains stuck on 399 career wins. Tom Wilson sealed it with an empty-netter with 37.5 seconds left, and Logan Thompson made 28 saves to compensate for giving the puck away to Chris Kreider for his goal into a wide-open net.

Sam Carrick also got a goal off a turnover by Ovechkin and Filip Chytil and Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period to make things interesting. Quick allowed six goals on 27 shots as the Rangers lost for a 16th time in 21 games to sink from solidly in a playoff to tied for last place.

Rangers: After showing life Thursday by beating Boston to end a four-game skid, they were back to their sloppy, inconsistent play. Peter Laviolette’s job is in jeopardy even if his coaching is hardly to blame for so many top players underachieving.

Capitals: They didn’t play their best, and they’re in a bit of a midseason lull, but they keep winning.

Less than a minute after Zibanejad scored to cut Washington’s lead to 5-4 with 6:56 left, Protas restored the two-goal lead following his shot off the right post to the crease and putting the puck in.

With two power-play goals, the Capitals have scored seven in seven games.

The Rangers play at Chicago on Sunday afternoon, while the Capitals visit Buffalo on Monday night.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl