Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko out indefinitely with broken jaw after being struck by puck

The Columbus Blue Jackets will have to continue their playoff push without forward Kirill Marchenko, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken jaw, the team announced Monday.

The Blue Jackets’ scoring leader with 21 goals was placed on injured reserve. He was hurt after being struck by a puck while sitting on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at Dallas on Sunday.

Columbus entered play Monday holding the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot despite also missing veteran forwards Boone Jenner (shoulder) and Sean Monahan (wrist). The Blue Jackets are 5-2 over their past seven outings and close a four-game road swing at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Columbus closes the week with two home games before entering the league’s two-week 4 Nations tournament break.