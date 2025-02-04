Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko out indefinitely with broken jaw after being struck by puck

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko out indefinitely with broken jaw after being struck by puck

  
Published February 3, 2025 11:35 PM
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Feb 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) chase the puck during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets will have to continue their playoff push without forward Kirill Marchenko, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken jaw, the team announced Monday.

The Blue Jackets’ scoring leader with 21 goals was placed on injured reserve. He was hurt after being struck by a puck while sitting on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at Dallas on Sunday.

Columbus entered play Monday holding the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot despite also missing veteran forwards Boone Jenner (shoulder) and Sean Monahan (wrist). The Blue Jackets are 5-2 over their past seven outings and close a four-game road swing at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Columbus closes the week with two home games before entering the league’s two-week 4 Nations tournament break.