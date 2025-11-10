 Skip navigation
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB, sportsbooks cap bets on individual pitches in response to pitch rigging scandal
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner opens ATP Finals title defense by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime
Wake Forest
SEC pushes for no automatic qualifiers in playoff; last week's results show it might have a point

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB, sportsbooks cap bets on individual pitches in response to pitch rigging scandal
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner opens ATP Finals title defense by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime
Wake Forest
SEC pushes for no automatic qualifiers in playoff; last week’s results show it might have a point

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot

  
Published November 10, 2025 06:21 PM
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (20) in the face-off circle against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich is out indefinitely because of a blood clot, coach Lindy Ruff announced following practice on Monday.

Ruff didn’t provide any further details except to say it’s “pretty serious,” and that the second-year player will miss “significant time.” The coach said the team will have a better idea on Kulich’s status within three to four weeks.

Kulich had already missed three games with what the Sabres described as an illness.

The 21-year-old has three goals and five points in 12 games for Buffalo this season, and coming off a rookie campaign in which he had 15 goals and 24 points in 62 outings. He’s from the Czech Republic and was selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 2022 draft.

The Sabres are 1-2-4 in their past seven and travel to play at Utah on Wednesday.