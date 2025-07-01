 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Royce Lewis
Twins bring Royce Lewis back from injured list to start series vs. Marlins
Madden Williams.png
Madden Williams Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Tristen Keys.png
Five-Star Tristen Keys Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_womenswimbledonwinnerv2_250701.jpg
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Royce Lewis
Twins bring Royce Lewis back from injured list to start series vs. Marlins
Madden Williams.png
Madden Williams Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Tristen Keys.png
Five-Star Tristen Keys Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_womenswimbledonwinnerv2_250701.jpg
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as coach, his second stint with the team

  
Published July 1, 2025 01:10 PM

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have hired Glen Gulutzan as their head coach 12 years after he was fired from his first stint with them.

General manager Jim Nill announced the move, with Gulutzan succeeding Peter DeBoer, who was fired following the team’s playoff elimination in the Western Conference final. Back in 2013, firing Gulutzan was one of Nill’s first act when he took over.

Gulutzan, who turns 54 in August, returns to Dallas after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers, including the past two that ended with trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

This is his third job in charge of an NHL team after leading the Stars from 2011-13 and the Calgary Flames from 2016-18.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman hinted at the hire at his season-ending news conference by saying he didn’t want to announce anything regarding Gulutzan.