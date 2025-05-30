 Skip navigation
Flyers re-sign Tyson Foerster to a 2-year, $7.5 million contract

  
Published May 29, 2025 10:54 PM
NHL: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

Apr 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) reaches for the puck against the New York Islanders in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the extension Thursday. Foerster will count $3.75 million annually against the salary cap in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NHL seasons.

Foerster, 23, set career highs with 25 goals, 18 assists and 43 points this past season. He was set to be a restricted free agent July 1 and will be again after this deal expires.

The Flyers’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft at No. 23 overall, Foerster has 83 points in 166 career games in the league, all with Philadelphia. This spring, he represented Canada at the world hockey championships.