Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock

DENVER — Scott Wedgewood tends to notice just about everything happening around him, no matter the task.

That traffic pattern five lights ahead while driving? He’s already planned for it. The people passing by while he’s walking in the airport or the mall with his family? He’s logged each detail.

He may just be that locked in. Or perhaps it’s an occupational hazard of being an NHL goaltender.

“My mind,” Wedgewood said, “is always on.”

He certainly has been peace of mind for the Colorado Avalanche this season, with the career backup turning into a stabilizing force in net. He led all NHL goaltenders in both goals-against average (2.02) and save percentage (.921).

Colorado coach Jared Bednar started Wedgewood throughout the first round of the playoffs in lieu of a platoon situation with Mackenzie Blackwood. The 33-year-old Wedgewood, making his first NHL playoff starts, allowed five goals in a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings. They await the winner of the Minnesota-Dallas series, which the Wild lead 3-2.

“A career backup ... here he is starting in the playoffs,” Bednar said. “I’m happy for him.”

Net gains

As kids, his two older brothers turned him into a goaltender so they had someone to shoot on in their basement in Ontario. One particular time, he ran upstairs after suffering a cut next to his eye that required stitches.

“My parents were like, ‘You guys weren’t even supposed to be playing!’” Wedgewood said.

A defenseman back then, Wedgewood started to become enamored with goalie life. When he was asked to step in while the team’s regular goaltender went on vacation, he accepted. He recounted how at a 3-on-3 youth game the score with him in net was something like 26-20.

He left with the biggest smile.

“My dad’s like, ‘I thought you were going to hate it for how many goals were scored,’” said Wedgewood, whose family expanded in January when his wife, Brittany, had their second daughter. “But it was amazing.”

The backup plan

Wedgewood has been trying to carve out his own path since he was picked by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2010 draft. Everywhere he went, though, it seemed like he was option No. 2.

His fellow goaltender while in the Devils organization was Blackwood. They were friendly but competitive and nothing like today.

Today, they’re competitive, supportive and good friends.

Colorado is coming off a regular season in which the team allowed the fewest goals-against. For that, Wedgewood and Blackwood shared the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is presented to the goaltender(s) who’ve played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against.

Wedgewood went 31-6-6 in 45 games played, while Blackwood finished 23-10-2 in 39 games. Splitting playoff games may still be a plan going forward, but Wedgewood’s taken his game to another level.

Inside Ball Arena, each save by Wedgewood is greeted by chants of “Wedg-ie, Wedg-ie, Wedg-ie.” His teammates appreciate his sprawling saves, too.

“I don’t know anything about goaltending but he’s stopping the puck,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “He’s got a great attitude every day. Really cool story. Obviously bounced around a little bit, found a home here and the fans love him. ... We have two really good goalies.”

The relationship between Wedgewood and Blackwood has gone through stages. Early on in New Jersey, it was difficult because, “a little bit of the feeling that they were turning the page on me,” Wedgewood said.

A different feeling, though, when he rejoined the Devils a few years later after bouncing around.

“I had experiences and a little bit more maturity,” Wedgewood said. “He had proven that he was a great goalie and getting his chance. We were like, ‘Hey, I want you to do well.’”

A full-circle moment arrived when they were paired again in Colorado. Wedgewood was acquired by Colorado on Nov. 30, 2024, from Nashville in a swap of backup goaltenders. Nine days later, the Avalanche picked up the 29-year-old Blackwood from San Jose for starter Alexandar Georgiev.

“It was like, ‘You’re the guy, and I understand my role, and I want to help you and support you in any way,’” said Wedgewood, who backed up Blackwood in the playoffs last season. “It just becomes a friendship.”

Blackwood was hurt to start the season. It opened the door for Wedgewood, who posted a 5-0-2 mark in his first seven appearances. He’s been a dependable wall — his Instagram handle is “Wedgewall” — ever since. The Avs feel good about their Lumberyard.

“We feel confident in both of these guys,” Bednar said.

Turning the page

Wedgwood is an avid reader and recently took part in a book event with fans in which he swapped goalie sticks for copies of Matt Dinniman’s science fantasy series “Dungeon Crawler Carl.” The author was in attendance at the game.

This is no science fiction: Wedgewood once wanted to be an NHL defenseman.

“That’d be one of my my genie wishes,” he said, “to see what would have happened.”

Could he have been on the level of Cale Makar?

“No, no, no, no,” Wedgewood said.

He grinned and added, “But I’d have to say I was pretty good.”