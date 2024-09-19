 Skip navigation
Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report

  
Published September 19, 2024 02:26 PM
Robin Lehner

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Robin Lehner failed to report to the Vegas Golden Knights, forcing the club to weigh its options regarding a player who has not played in more than two years because of a hip injury.

Lehner underwent hip surgery in August 2022 and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Club management has not said much about Lehner’s status since then, and there was little talk of him possibly playing this season.

But Lehner was required to undergo a medical checkup to remain on LTIR, which allows the Golden Knights to not count him against their salary cap while at the same time making sure the player receives his salary.

Lehner is in the final year of his contract and is due $4.4 million in salary. If he does not report and the team terminates his contract, Lehner’s $5 million cap hit, which would have been part of long-term injured reserve, would come off the books.

“He continues to be unfit to play,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a news conference. “There are unique circumstances surrounding the situation that the NHL, the NHLPA (Players Association) and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will. There’ll be nothing further until then.”

Vegas traded for Lehner in February 2020 in a controversial move that ultimately led to starting goalie and fan favorite Marc-Andre Fleury’s exit.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy two years ago, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and owe creditors more than $27 million.