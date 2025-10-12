 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds
Bichette left off Blue Jays’ ALCS roster; Scherzer, Bassitt active; Woo returns for Mariners
Vincent Hancock
Vincent Hancock, Sam Simonton give U.S. sweep of skeet shooting world titles
NASCAR: Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1

Published October 12, 2025 12:22 PM

SEATTLE — Jared McCann score with 3.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

With time running down, Matty Beniers, who put the Kraken up 1-0 in the second period, ripped a shot from the left circle that bounced off goalie Adin Hill’s pads. McCann was positioned right on top of the crease and shot the rebound past Hill for his second goal of the year and his 400th career point.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves, with four of those in overtime. He has 61 saves through his first two games.

The Kraken have their first 2-0-0 start in team history.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his league-leading fifth goal of the season for the Knights. Hill made 20 saves.

Each of Vegas’ first three games have gone beyond regulation. The Knights (1-0-2) fell 6-5 in a shootout to Los Angeles on Wednesday, then came from behind to beat San Jose on Thursday, 4-3.

Beniers scored at 7:58 of the second period with his first of the year and Seattle’s first on the power play, tucking in a back pass from Jordan Eberle just inside the right post past Hill.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 at 4:11 of the third on the power play. That was his fourth of the season with the man advantage, also a league high. He has all four of Vegas’ power-play goals. This one came on a shot from the left circle on a pass from Mark Stone.

It was just Seattle’s fifth win in 15 games against Vegas.

Up next

Golden Knights: Visit Calgary on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Visit Montreal on Tuesday night to start a six-game road trip.