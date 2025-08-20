 Skip navigation
Milan Lucic, 37, who last played in 2023, gets a tryout with the Blues

  
August 20, 2025

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are bringing in 37-year-old forward Milan Lucic, who last played in 2023, for a tryout.

Lucic was a member of the Boston Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team who also played for the Kings, Oilers and Flames before returning to the Bruins in 2023. He had two assists in four games that year before he took a puck off his ankle and went on long-term injured reserve.

Three weeks later, police were called to Lucic’s home by his wife, who told them he pulled her hair and tried to choke her. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, but the charges were dropped when his wife declined to testify in court.

Lucic entered the league’s Player Assistance Program. The Blues say he has completed the program and has been reinstated by the NHL.

Lucic has 233 goals, 353 assists and 1,301 penalty minutes in 17 NHL seasons. He had a career-high 32 goals with 30 assists in 2010-11 and assisted on the overtime winner in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens to help the Bruins win their most recent Stanley Cup title.