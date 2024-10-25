 Skip navigation
Nikolaj Ehlers scores overtime goal to help undefeated Winnipeg Jets improve to 7-0-0

  
Published October 25, 2024 02:09 PM
Winnipeg Jets Seattle Kraken Neal Pionk

Oct 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman NealÊPionk (4), forward MarkÊScheifele (55) and forward NikolajÊEhlers (27) and forward KyleÊConnor (81), right, celebrate a goal in over time against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Stephen Brashear/Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Nikolaj Ehlers scored 1:26 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets remained unbeaten this season with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Nino Niederreiter had two goals for Winnipeg, Gabriel Vilardi scored one and Connor Hellebuyck had 29 saves as the Jets improved to 7-0.

Matty Beniers had two goals and an assist for Seattle.

Beniers scored first at 11:27 of the first period to put the Kraken ahead 1-0. Seattle’s lead disappeared in the second period, when Niederreiter tied it with a goal at 3:56.

Vilardi put one past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord at 15:05 of the second to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Niederreiter scored again just over four minutes into the third period to put the Jets ahead by two.

Jordan Eberle made it a one-score game with 9:58 left with his sixth goal in Seattle’s first eight games, and Beniers tapped in his second with 3:22 remaining to tie it at 3-3.

Daccord finished with 32 saves.