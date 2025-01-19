 Skip navigation
Oilers captain McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

  
Published January 19, 2025 02:22 PM
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

Jan 18, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) battles with Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Bob Frid/Bob Frid-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers also will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. The league said the dates and times of the hearings have yet to be determined.

Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver.

McDavid was given a match penalty when he slammed his stick into Garland’s head after the players got tangled up with the clock winding down and the Oilers looking for the tying goal.

Myers also received a match penalty when he hit Bouchard in the face with his stick as the Edmonton defenseman approached him.

Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

A match penalty is given when officials determine a player has intentionally injured — or tried to injure — an opponent. The sanction carries an automatic suspension until the NHL’s commissioner weighs in.