Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_0/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/o4tnpwa7sg08stsy9d9a
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Recruits back on the road as critical stretch begins
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’: 5 years since the pandemic shut down golf at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_howeintv_250310.jpg
Howe ‘really pleased’ with win over West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_0/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/o4tnpwa7sg08stsy9d9a
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Recruits back on the road as critical stretch begins
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’: 5 years since the pandemic shut down golf at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_howeintv_250310.jpg
Howe ‘really pleased’ with win over West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:52 PM
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

Mar 3, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games without pay Monday for violating the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, taking him off the ice for the defending Stanley Cup champions’ stretch run and start of the playoffs.

Ekblad in a statement through the NHLPA said the news that he had failed a random drug test shocked him, and he apologized for the error.

“Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel,” Ekblad said. “I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Ekblad, 29, missed eight of nine games during a stretch in January because of an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Panthers have 18 games left in the regular season, so Ekblad would then miss the first two games of the first round before being eligible to return.

The No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, Ekblad has played his entire career with Florida, including a prominent role in the first Cup run in franchise history. He had 33 points in 56 games this season before getting suspended.

A message sent to the Panthers seeking comment was not immediately returned. The NHL said it would have no further comment beyond the announcement.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Panthers acquired another right-shooting defenseman, Seth Jones, though it was unclear when the team learned of Ekblad’s positive test result and ensuing punishment.

Ekblad is the first NHL player to be suspended for violating the league’s PED policy since Nate Schmidt in 2018, when he was unable to play in exhibition games and then missed the first 20 of the regular season. Schmidt was with Vegas at the time, coming off helping the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, and is now teammates with Ekblad on the Panthers.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, a player’s first positive test results in a 20-game suspension. A second is 60 games and a third triggers a lifetime ban.

Ekblad’s suspension comes with a mandatory referral for evaluation and possible treatment under a league and players union program for substance abuse and behavioral health.