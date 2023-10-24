 Skip navigation
Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss 6-8 weeks

  
Published October 23, 2023 10:10 PM
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes

Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) during the warmups before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being injured in the team’s game over the weekend against the New York Rangers.

The team announced Monday that Burakovsky underwent an unspecified procedure to repair an upper-body injury.

Early in the second period Saturday, Burakovsky was hit by Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and crashed into the boards right shoulder first. He got up reaching for his right collarbone, left the ice and did not return, and Trouba was penalized for roughing.

Burakovsky was finally healthy after sitting out significant time last season because of a groin injury and subsequent setback that limited him to 49 games and caused him to miss Seattle’s playoff run. He had two points in the first five games this season.

The 28-year-old Swede is in his second season with the Kraken after signing a $27.5 million, five-year contract with them in the summer of 2022. That deal came after he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup, his second NHL championship after being part of the 2018 Washington Capitals.

Burakovsky was a first-round pick of the Capitals in 2013. He has recorded 363 points in 667 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2014.

Losing Burakovsky is another blow for the Kraken, who have lost five of their first six games coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance.