Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in a trade with the Maple Leafs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship-Workouts
Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship-Workouts
Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in a trade with the Maple Leafs

  
Published October 30, 2024 11:24 PM
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

Apr 16, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They sent fellow defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick and a sixth-rounder back in the trade finalized Wednesday.

Liljegren, a 25-year-old Swede, has appeared in one game so far this season. He is a veteran of 210 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs clear more than $1.5 million in salary cap space with the move that sets the table to activate free agent signing Jani Hakanpää off long-term injured reserve. Liljegren is making $3 million and Benning $1.25 million, with each player under contract through next season.

Toronto gets the earlier of the three third-round selections San Jose has. The Leafs added Hakanpää and Chris Tanev on their blue line looking to bulk up after another first-round playoff exit, and the 30-year-old Benning brings more size and physicality.

The rebuilding Sharks in Liljegren get a younger player with more offensive potential who might benefit from a change of scenery.