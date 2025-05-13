 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Rangers place Corey Seager on 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain
jannik sinner tennis us open
Sinner passes big test in return from doping ban; Alcaraz sets up rematch with Draper in Rome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsslc_250513.jpg
Supercross 2025: Salt Lake City biggest moments
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Rangers place Corey Seager on 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain
jannik sinner tennis us open
Sinner passes big test in return from doping ban; Alcaraz sets up rematch with Draper in Rome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsslc_250513.jpg
Supercross 2025: Salt Lake City biggest moments
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Stars’ Miro Heiskanen activated from IR, could return in Game 4 after missing 42 games

  
Published May 13, 2025 06:53 PM

DALLAS — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he could return to the Dallas Stars lineup for the first time in 3 1/2 months when they play Game 4 of their second-round NHL playoff series against Winnipeg.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said earlier Tuesday that he anticipated Heiskanen would play that night’s game if all went well coming out of the optional morning skate.

Heiskanen missed the last 32 regular-season games and the first 10 playoff games. He injured his left knee against Vegas on Jan. 28 when taking a big hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and had surgery in February.

Before getting hurt this season, the 25-year-old Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in his 50 games.

Now in his seventh NHL season, all with the Stars, he had 61 points (16 goals) in 85 playoff games before Tuesday night.

Heiskanen was the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The native of Finland is in the fourth season of the eight-year, $67.6 million contract he signed four summers ago.