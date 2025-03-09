Utah’s Connor Ingram re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after losing mother

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram re-entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Sunday, saying he has not been himself since his mother died of breast cancer in early December.

Ingram posted a message on social media explaining his thought process a half-hour after the league and players’ union announced that he would be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care.

“At this point in my life, I need to put my health first and (to) take the proper time I need away to come back at 100%,” Ingram said. “Though many view the program as a resource for substance abuse, I want to recognize all that they do. I am once again privileged to have access to their network of world class health professionals to hopefully avoid long-term negative effects of putting your health second. With the program’s assistance, I look forward to getting the medical help I need and returning to a happy and healthy life.”

Ingram, who turns 28 on March 31, spent time in the program in 2021 when he was in the Nashville Predators’ organization. He has since spoken publicly about his undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder that led him to drink to cope with anxiety that led him into the program then and won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last season for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey after establishing himself as a full-time NHL player.

Help is offered for anything from alcohol or drug abuse to mental health issues, sleeping problems or a gambling addiction. Confidentiality is guaranteed for players and their family members. An announcement is made only when a player becomes unavailable to his team during the season.

Ingram is the second player to be announced as entering the program since this season started. Detroit goalie Jack Campbell went in a few days before opening night. Five players took part last season, the same number who participated over the previous three years combined.

Earlier this season, he took a leave of absence after losing his mother. When playing, he is 8-9-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage with Utah, which was formerly the Arizona Coyotes before being sold and moving to Salt Lake City.