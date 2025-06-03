 Skip navigation
Wild re-sign Marcus Johansson to 1-year, $800,000 contract to avoid free agency

  
Published June 3, 2025 10:31 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild re-signed right wing Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 contract that keeps the 15-year veteran from becoming a free agent.

Johansson had 11 goals and 23 assists in 72 games for the Wild during the 2024-25 regular season, bouncing between the second and third lines. He was sixth on the team in points.

The 34-year-old, who was acquired by the Wild from Washington a few days before the NHL trade deadline in 2023, played the 2024-25 season on a $2 million salary cap charge.

Johansson had four goals and four assists in nine games for Sweden at the ice hockey world championships to help his native country’s team win the bronze medal. He has 185 goals and 332 assists over 983 career regular-season games with seven teams in the NHL.