 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wrigley Field will host a pair of college hockey doubleheaders after NHL’s Winter Classic

  
Published August 18, 2024 09:40 PM
wrigley field getty

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders in January after the NHL’s Winter Classic is played there, the Big Ten and Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

“The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series” will feature three men’s games and one women’s game. The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley on Dec. 31.

The men’s college games are Penn State vs. Notre Dame and Ohio State vs. Michigan on Jan. 3 and Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Jan. 4. Defending national champion Ohio State will play Wisconsin in a women’s game on Jan. 4.

Each of the men’s teams were ranked in the top 20 last season, and Michigan reached the NCAA Frozen Four. On the women’s side, Ohio State and Wisconsin have combined to win the last five national championships and have met in the last two NCAA title games.