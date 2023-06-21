Kristof Milak to miss world swimming championships

Olympic 200m butterfly champion Kristof Milak will miss next month’s world swimming championships, saying he is not physically or mentally ready to compete at the highest level, according to Hungary’s swim federation .

Milak said he plans to rest this summer ahead of returning to competition, according to the federation.

Milak, 23, swept the 100m and 200m butterflies at last June’s worlds in Budapest as the host nation’s biggest star. He lowered his 200m fly world record from 1:50.73 to 1:50.34 after initially breaking Michael Phelps’ record in 2019.

Milak also won the 100m fly at worlds, a year after taking silver behind American Caeleb Dressel at the Olympics. Dressel withdrew during last year’s worlds before the 100m fly on unspecified medical grounds. Dressel is the world record holder. Milak is the second-fastest man in history.

Dressel is expected to compete at next week’s USA Swimming Championships, bidding for a spot at July’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

Milak ranks first in the world this year in the 200m fly by best times and tied for third in the 100m fly with American Shaine Casas, behind Canadian Josh Liendo and Frenchman Maxime Grousset. Milak’s times were from the Hungarian Championships in April.

