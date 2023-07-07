2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Finals results from the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, airing live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The top three in each individual event, provided they have the world qualifying standard time or mark or are high enough in world rankings come the July 30 cutoff date, qualify for August’s world championships. If they don’t, then somebody who finishes outside the top three who does have the standard or the ranking could make the team.

Women’s 10,000m

1. Elise Cranny -- 32:12.30

2. Alicia Monson -- 32:17.51

3. Natosha Rogers -- 32:22.77 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Karissa Schweizer -- 32:32.10 (has standard)

Women’s Javelin

1. Maddie Harris -- 60.73 meters (doesn’t have standard)

2. Maggie Malone -- 58.79 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Madison Wiltrout -- 55.51 (doesn’t have standard)

6. Ariana Ince -- 52.38 (has standard)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Tori Franklin -- 14.44 meters

2. Keturah Orji -- 14.43

3. Jasmine Moore -- 14.19

Men’s 10,000m

1. Woody Kincaid -- 28:23.01

2. Joe Klecker -- 28:24.50

3. Sean McGorty -- 28:24.96 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Grant Fisher — 28:25.61 (has standard)

Men’s Discus

1. Sam Mattis -- 65.93 meters

2. Turner Washington -- 65.60 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Brian Williams — 63.36 (doesn’t have standard)