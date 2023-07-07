 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_edge_wimbledonq1q2_230703.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 7th
Yankee Stadium cameraman injured
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
Pickups of the Day: The Incredible Julks
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

  
Published July 7, 2023 12:23 AM

Finals results from the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, airing live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Complete results are here .

The top three in each individual event, provided they have the world qualifying standard time or mark or are high enough in world rankings come the July 30 cutoff date, qualify for August’s world championships. If they don’t, then somebody who finishes outside the top three who does have the standard or the ranking could make the team.

Women’s 10,000m
1. Elise Cranny -- 32:12.30
2. Alicia Monson -- 32:17.51
3. Natosha Rogers -- 32:22.77 (doesn’t have standard)
5. Karissa Schweizer -- 32:32.10 (has standard)

Women’s Javelin
1. Maddie Harris -- 60.73 meters (doesn’t have standard)
2. Maggie Malone -- 58.79 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Madison Wiltrout -- 55.51 (doesn’t have standard)
6. Ariana Ince -- 52.38 (has standard)

Women’s Triple Jump
1. Tori Franklin -- 14.44 meters
2. Keturah Orji -- 14.43
3. Jasmine Moore -- 14.19

Men’s 10,000m
1. Woody Kincaid -- 28:23.01
2. Joe Klecker -- 28:24.50
3. Sean McGorty -- 28:24.96 (doesn’t have standard)
4. Grant Fisher — 28:25.61 (has standard)

Men’s Discus
1. Sam Mattis -- 65.93 meters
2. Turner Washington -- 65.60 (doesn’t have standard)
3. Brian Williams — 63.36 (doesn’t have standard)