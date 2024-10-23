 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankees vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Maryland v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankees vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Maryland v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to miss 2024-25 Alpine skiing season

  
Published October 23, 2024 11:35 AM

Norwegian Alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the 2024-25 season as he continues to work his way back from a downhill race crash in January.

Kilde, the World Cup downhill season champion in 2021-22 and 22-23, plans to undergo another surgery in the near future on his left shoulder, which he dislocated in the Jan. 13 crash. Kilde also suffered a severe right leg laceration in the crash.

Kilde underwent surgery on the shoulder on Jan. 18 to repair two torn ligaments and was back skiing by June.

Then in July, an infection was found in the shoulder, so he had rinse out surgeries in Colorado and again in Austria.

“The issue here is that the infection was so aggressive and was there in my shoulder for a long time, so it was eating on my bone, and that meaning that all the hardware and everything that was in my shoulder need to go out,” he said in a video posted Wednesday. “So two of the muscles is still not attached at this moment, which means I need to do another surgery and reconstruct everything again.”

Kilde said he needs three to four months of shoulder rehab after this upcoming surgery. He plans to make “strong comeback.”

“He’s incredible, his mentality, his patience with the process,” Mikaela Shiffrin, Kilde’s fiancée, said earlier this month. “He’ll have bad days, but his bad day for other people would be like a death spiral crisis. He handles it. He takes it in stride.”

The World Cup season begins this Saturday and Sunday with women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Sölden, Austria, live on Peacock.

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the world’s best Alpine skiers on NBC Sports and Peacock.