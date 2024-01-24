Alexander Zverev ousts Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open

No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev took out No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarterfinals, denying a semifinal lineup of the top four seeds.

The German Zverev prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 over the Spaniard Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2022.

Zverev reached his seventh Grand Slam semifinal, where he’ll play No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday. Zverev seeks his first Grand Slam title.

The other semi pits No. 1 Novak Djokovic, eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, against No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

In the women’s draw on Wednesday, 93rd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine and 12th seed Zheng Qinwen advanced to play each other in a Thursday semifinal in a half of the draw that was already without a top-10 seed.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff meet in the other semi.