MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFL Draft
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Richmond v George Washington
How to watch George Washington vs Richmond: Streaming info for tonight’s A10 men’s basketball game
The American Express - Final Round
Goal achieved: Dunlap becomes No. 1-ranked amateur

Top Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240124.jpg
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
nbc_pft_divisionalrdlosers_240124.jpg
Which doesn’t belong: Divisional Round losers
nbc_pft_raiderstomtelesco_240124.jpg
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is ‘shocking’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alexander Zverev ousts Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open

  
Published January 24, 2024 09:19 AM

No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev took out No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarterfinals, denying a semifinal lineup of the top four seeds.

The German Zverev prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 over the Spaniard Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2022.

Zverev reached his seventh Grand Slam semifinal, where he’ll play No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday. Zverev seeks his first Grand Slam title.

The other semi pits No. 1 Novak Djokovic, eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, against No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

In the women’s draw on Wednesday, 93rd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine and 12th seed Zheng Qinwen advanced to play each other in a Thursday semifinal in a half of the draw that was already without a top-10 seed.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff meet in the other semi.