Alexandra Paul, 2014 Olympic figure skater, dies in car accident at age 31

Alexandra Paul, a 2014 Olympic figure skater for Canada, died as a result of a car accident last week, according to Canadian figure skating officials. She was 31 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” according to Skate Canada. “A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

The Mariposa School of Skating in Ontario, where Paul grew up skating, posted that Paul died in a car accident last Tuesday. Mitch Islam, Paul’s husband and former skating partner, is listed as a current coach at Mariposa. They had son Charlie last year.

“To know Alex was an absolute privilege,” the skating school wrote. “Her kindness was deeply rooted and present in all that she did. We are devastated by the loss of this talented, loving woman; a mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, Olympian, lawyer, and so much more to those of us lucky to have been in her presence. Alex will forever be in our hearts.”

Paul and Islam finished 18th in the 2014 Olympic ice dance event after placing third at the Canadian Championships for two consecutive years. They were the world junior silver medalists in their first season together in 2009-10.

Paul and Islam retired from competition together in late 2016.