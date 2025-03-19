2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals TV, live stream schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn headline the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, starting Saturday, live on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock.

The World Cup Finals bring the women’s and men’s tours together for the last races of the season in all four disciplines — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom — and crown the season champions in those events, plus the overall titles.

Italian Federica Brignone goes into the Finals with a nearly insurmountable 382-point lead in the women’s overall standings.

She can clinch her second overall title as soon as the first race of Finals, Saturday’s downhill, with a finish of 13th or better or if Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami does not win the race.

Brignone, 34, would be the oldest woman or man to win an overall season title.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champ who returned to competition this season at age 40 after a five-year retirement, is expected to race Saturday’s downhill and Sunday’s super-G at Finals.

Her best finishes so far this season are fourth (super-G) and sixth (downhill).

Shiffrin qualified to race the last event of Finals, the slalom on March 27. She has three World Cup wins this season, running her record total to 100 for her career. She also missed two months after tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash, taking her out of the running for the World Cup slalom season title.

Croatian Zrinka Ljutic will win the slalom season title if she finishes third or better in the March 27 race, and possibly if she finishes lower. The other women who can still mathematically win the slalom season title are Swiss Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener and Austrian Katharina Liensberger.

For the men, Swiss Marco Odermatt has already clinched a fourth consecutive World Cup overall title, plus discipline titles in the super-G and giant slalom.

Odermatt will clinch the downhill season title on Saturday with a finish of 14th or better or if countryman Franjo von Allmen does not win the race.

2025 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Sat., March 22 1-3 p.m. Men’s, Women’s DH NBC 1-3:30 p.m. Men’s, Women’s DH Peacock 5:30 p.m. Stifel Snow Show CNBC Sun., March 23 1-3 p.m. Women’s SG NBC 1-3:30 p.m. Women’s, Men’s SG Peacock 2:30-3:30 p.m. Men’s SG CNBC Tue., March 25 11:30 a.m. Women’s GS (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 2 p.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) USA Network Wed., March 26 11:30 a.m. Men’s GS (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 2 p.m. Men’s GS (Run 2) USA Network Thu., March 27 11 a.m. Women’s SL (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Men’s SL (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 2 p.m. Women’s SL (Run 2) USA Network 3 p.m. Men’s SL (Run 2) Outsideonline.com Sat., March 29 2-3 p.m.* Highlights NBC, Peacock Sun., March 30 1-3 p.m.* Highlights CNBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast