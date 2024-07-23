 Skip navigation
Top News

How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
Tuesdays with Gorney: Lane Kiffin is having the last laugh
Top Clips

USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
Horan to lead a ‘new era’ for USWNT at Olympics
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
Tuesdays with Gorney: Lane Kiffin is having the last laugh
Top Clips

USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
Horan to lead a ‘new era’ for USWNT at Olympics
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Two-time gold medalist Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be his last event before retiring

  
Published July 23, 2024 10:51 AM
AP

Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he will end his career next week at the Paris Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” the 37-year-old Murray posted on the X social media platform.

Tennis at the Paris Olympics starts Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics — beating Roger Federer in three straight seats — and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, beating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts.

“Competing for (Britain) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray had hip replacement surgery in 2019 and several subsequent injuries. He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.