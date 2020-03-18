USADA and other anti-doping authorities scale back, focus on those preparing for Tokyo

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman Justin Cooper head shot.JPG
Justin Cooper promoted to 450s with Star Racing Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
oly_atm200_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Lyles bests Knighton in Zurich Diamond League 200m
nbc_pst_matchweek4preview_230831.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman Justin Cooper head shot.JPG
Justin Cooper promoted to 450s with Star Racing Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
oly_atm200_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Lyles bests Knighton in Zurich Diamond League 200m
nbc_pst_matchweek4preview_230831.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

USADA and other anti-doping authorities scale back, focus on those preparing for Tokyo

  
Published March 18, 2020 10:19 AM
anti-doping

As an olympic athlete Georgia Gould must undergo random drug testing. Here Gould, 32, gets tested by drug collection officer/blood collection officer/doping control officer Jennifer Hunter of Clearidium. Hunter was hired by UCI, or the international governing body of cycling, to check athletes randomly. Athletes have to be around to be available every day for a random drug test. They are tested for human growth hormones, steroids, and any signs of blood doping. Georgia Gould, 32, is an American professional mountain bike and cyclocross competitor. She has earned four career national championships three in cross-country mountain bike in 2006, 2010 and 2011, and one in short track mountain bike in 2009. Since 2006 Gould has been employed by the LUNA Chix Pro Team. She currently resides in Fort Collins, Colorado with her husband, Dusty LaBarr. She has also qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games in Mountain Biking in London, England. Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post (Photo By Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver Post via Getty Images

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Although anti-doping organizations around the world are dialing back on testing because of the coronavirus outbreak, Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains “fully committed” to opening the Tokyo Games on July 24, so testers are still visiting some athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact.

“Starting immediately, testing done by USADA will be focused only upon mission-critical testing of those in sports still competing and as needed for those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said in a video statement announcing cuts to its testing program.

The National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany is also cutting its testing, and signaled that calling off the Olympics would allow it to cut further.

“As the Olympic and Paralympic Games have so far not been canceled or postponed, it is important that the athletes have a fair chance of Tokyo. This also includes the necessary doping controls and the pre-Olympic test program,” the German agency said.

Britain and Austria’s agencies have also announced significant reductions.

The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, said it is still running a full program of out-of-competition tests despite having its office staff work from home.

“Actually, we haven’t reduced yet, but I suppose we will have to,” RUSADA deputy CEO Margarita Pakhnotskaya told The Associated Press in a text message on Wednesday.

Various agencies have said they will respect an athlete’s wish to self-isolate but different countries require different types of proof.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. Those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Doping tests are split into two main categories. Athletes are tested at competitions, so when events are canceled - including most remaining Olympic qualifiers - it naturally means a drop in testing. Athletes also have to give regular updates on their whereabouts to allow surprise testing out of competition, often at home or a training camp.

The slowdown at the world’s anti-doping agencies could also affect efforts to sanction athletes who test positive for banned substances.

WBA welterweight boxing champion Alexander Besputin tested positive in December after a title fight in Monaco. A second sample was due to be tested in France on Tuesday but that was canceled amid the virus outbreak, he told Russian state news agency Tass. Besputin, a Russian who fights out of California, denies any wrongdoing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!