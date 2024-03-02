 Skip navigation
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away

  
Published March 2, 2024 10:31 AM

Arianna Fontana, who has a record 11 Olympic short track speed skating medals, was named to the Italian team for this month’s world championships, which would mark her first major competition since the 2022 Winter Games.

Worlds in Rotterdam, Netherlands, air live on Peacock from March 15-17.

Fontana, 33, said last fall that she would not compete until an investigation was resolved after she said last year that two male Italian teammates skated dangerously in an attempt to cause her to fall in practice.

At least one of the men denied it, according to Italian media.

Fontana could compete at a second home Olympics at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games after making her Olympic debut at the 2006 Torino Games at age 15.

Fontana ranks fifth in Winter Olympic history across all sports with her 11 medals behind retired athletes: Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen (15), Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen (13), Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst (13) and Norwegian cross-country skier Bjørn Dæhlie (12).

Fontana won three medals at each of the last three Olympics. If she repeats that in 2026, she will move into solo second place on the all-time Winter Olympic medals list as things stand.