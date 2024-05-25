 Skip navigation
Beatrice Chebet breaks 10,000m world record at Pre Classic

  
Published May 25, 2024 02:21 PM

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet broke the women’s 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Chebet, 24, clocked 28 minutes, 54.15 seconds at Hayward Field in her first 10,000m race since March 2020.

She became the first woman to break 29 minutes in the event, beating Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey’s previous world record of 29:01.03 from 2021.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay placed second on Saturday in 29:05.92, the third-fastest time in history.

PRE CLASSIC: Full Results

At last year’s Pre Classic, Tsegay broke the 5000m world record in a race where Chebet clocked the third-fastest time in history.

Chebet won world championships silver and bronze medals in the 5000m the last two years and is likely to make her Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

The majority of the Pre Classic events are later Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.