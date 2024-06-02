 Skip navigation
Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan
Mondo Duplantis extends pole vault dominance, just misses milestone world record
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Fans step in to caddie for C.T. Pan after ‘Fluff’ Cowan injured in fall

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxtdetroithilites_240602.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Detroit Grand Prix
oly_atw1500_stockholm_240602.jpg
Muir wins 1500m at Diamond League Stockholm
nbc_indy_detroitgpstartcrash_240602.jpg
Traffic jam at Detroit GP start after Power spins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. boxing team for Paris is all Olympic rookies

  
Published June 2, 2024 01:22 PM

Roscoe Hill and Alyssa Mendoza made the U.S. Olympic boxing team at a last-chance qualifying tournament, bringing the final American roster for Paris to eight boxers, all Olympic rookies for a second consecutive Games.

Hill (men’s 51kg) and Mendoza (women’s 57kg) advanced far enough at the last-chance qualifier in Bangkok this past week to earn one of the four available Olympic spots each in their divisions.

They join the previously qualified Jahmal Harvey (57kg), Omari Jones (71kg), Joshua Edwards (92+kg), Jennifer Lozano (50kg), Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg) and Morelle McCane (66kg).

The U.S. qualified a boxer into eight of the 13 events at the Paris Games.

LIST: U.S. athletes qualified for Paris Olympics

Three members of the team have won senior world championships medals, all in 2021 — Harvey (gold), Hill (silver) and Jones (silver).

Robby Gonzales, the 2021 World champion at 80kg, and Naomi Graham, the last Tokyo Olympian in the running to make the team, were among those who missed qualification in Bangkok.

U.S. boxers won four medals at the Tokyo Games, the country’s most since also winning four in 2000. All of the medalists turned pro.

Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year.