Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury

  
Published November 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Bradie Tennell

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 10: Bradie Tennell of United States competes in the Women’s Free Skate during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Broadmoor World Arena on February 10, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

International Skating Union via Getty Images

Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell will miss the figure skating season after breaking an ankle in training two weeks ago.

“I had a little mishap while warming up my step sequence during training,” was posted on her social media. “I caught an edge on a bracket and managed to break my ankle in a funky fall.”

Tennell, 25, posted that she’s in good spirits and determined to come back stronger.

Tennell won lower-level events in Hungary and China last month and was scheduled to make her top-level Grand Prix season debut last week but withdrew.

She endured injuries throughout her career. In 2018, she made the Olympic team after being sidelined six months of the previous two years due to back problems.

She missed the entire 2022 Olympic season with a right foot injury, then missed time last fall with a left ankle issue. She returned to take silver at January’s U.S. Championships and placed 15th at March’s worlds.

The U.S. team for this March’s worlds will be two women and named after January’s nationals.

Isabeau Levito, the reigning national champion, is the top American this season by best total score.

Tennell ranks second among Americans, according to SkatingScores.com. She’s followed by Lindsay Thorngren and Amber Glenn.