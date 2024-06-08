 Skip navigation
2024 French Open - Day 12
Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch French Open men's final on NBC Sports, Peacock
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Final Round
John Chin, 37, never gave up, and now he's playing U.S. Open with dog influencer on sleeve

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage7_240608.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth's wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler's course management is so 'spot on'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris

  
Published June 8, 2024 08:53 AM

Brazilian table tennis player Bruna Alexandre is set to join a short list of athletes to compete in the Olympics and the Paralympics in the same year.

Alexandre, a four-time Paralympic medalist (all silver or bronze), was named to her first Olympic team this week after previously qualifying for her third Paralympics in Paris this summer, according to Brazil’s Paralympic Committee (CPB).

“I am very happy for this opportunity to represent all Brazilians with disabilities at the Olympic Games and show that I can play on equal terms with any athlete,” she said, according to a translated CPB release. “I have the dream of being a Paralympic champion and playing against able-bodied athletes strengthens me in pursuit of this goal.”

Alexandre, 29, is in line to join this list of athletes to compete in both Games in the same year, according to the OlyMADMen (not counting guide runners):

Paola Fantato, Italy, archery, 1996
Oscar Pistorius, South Africa, track and field, 2012
Zahra Nemati, Iran, archery, 2016
Natalia Partyka, Poland, table tennis, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
Natalie du Toit, South Africa, swimming, 2008
Melissa Tapper, Australia, table tennis, 2016, 2020

Alexandre had her right arm amputated when she was 6 months old due to thrombosis — a blood clot — which was caused by a poorly applied injection, according to the CPB.

She began playing table tennis at age 7 and competed at her first Paralympics at the 2016 Rio Games at age 21.

The Paris Olympics run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paris Paralympics are Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

