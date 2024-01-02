Carlos Alcaraz: Olympic gold over Grand Slam title if forced to choose in 2024

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlos Alcaraz: Olympic gold over Grand Slam title if forced to choose in 2024

  
Published January 2, 2024 02:13 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

MURCIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 28: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain looks on during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Roberto Bautista as part of the Copa Carlos Alcaraz at Palacio de los Deportes on December 28, 2023 in Murcia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If Carlos Alcaraz can win just one title in 2024, the Spanish tennis star would pick the Olympic gold medal.

Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon the last two years, said last week that his goals this year are to win another one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, plus an Olympic medal. He added that, if he could only have one of those things, it would be the Olympic gold medal because it would be a dream realized, according to Spanish media.

Alcaraz made the comments at an exhibition last week in his home region of Murcia, where he beat countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the Carlos Alcaraz Cup.

While some tennis players put the Olympics a level below the four Slams, Alcaraz has repeatedly spoken highly of the Games.

Before last year’s French Open, he said it would “be a dream” to play doubles with countryman Rafael Nadal at the Paris Games, which will be contested at Roland Garros, where Nadal has won a record 14 French Open titles.

Nadal, who is 37 years old to Alcaraz’s 20, has repeated that 2024 will likely be his final season before retiring. Nadal missed 11 months due to a hip injury that required surgery, returning to match play on Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia.

Alcaraz’s biggest obstacle to an individual Olympic gold medal may be Serbian Novak Djokovic, the only player ranked ahead of him. Djokovic has won every significant title in the sport except Olympic gold.