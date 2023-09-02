Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

Christian Coleman matched the world’s fastest 100m time this year — 9.83 seconds — at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Coleman, who placed fifth at the world championships two weeks ago, blasted out of the blocks to record his best time since winning the 2019 World title.

He prevailed over Jamaican Kishane Thompson (9.85) and 2022 World champion Fred Kerley (9.96). Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy ran 10.05 for seventh place.

Coleman now shares the title of world’s fastest man this year with fellow American Noah Lyles, the new world champion, and Brit Zharnel Hughes.

Full Xiamen results are here. The next Diamond League meet is in Brussels on Friday, live on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Also Saturday, Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi ran the world’s fastest 800m since the Tokyo Olympics -- 1:43.20 -- to edge world champion Marco Arop of Canada by four hundredths.

In the 110m hurdles, Jamaican Hansle Parchment overtook American Grant Holloway coming over the final hurdle in a matchup of Olympic gold medalist versus world champion.

Parchment won in 12.96, matching Holloway’s world championship-winning time and two hundredths off Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell’s fastest time in the world this year.

Holloway took third after knocking over the last hurdle, also being passed by countryman Daniel Roberts.