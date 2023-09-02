 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
South Sudan v Serbia: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup
South Sudan, world’s newest country, qualifies for Olympic men’s basketball after epic rise
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal2_230902.jpg
Danjuma gives Everton life v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_archergoal2_230902.jpg
Archer’s strike ricochets off Pickford to lead 2-1
nbc_pl_shugoal_230902.jpg
Archer slots home Blades’ equalizer v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
South Sudan v Serbia: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup
South Sudan, world’s newest country, qualifies for Olympic men’s basketball after epic rise
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal2_230902.jpg
Danjuma gives Everton life v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_archergoal2_230902.jpg
Archer’s strike ricochets off Pickford to lead 2-1
nbc_pl_shugoal_230902.jpg
Archer slots home Blades’ equalizer v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

  
Published September 2, 2023 08:57 AM
Christian Coleman

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 26: Grant Holloway reacts after competing in the Men’s 110 Meters Hurdles Semi-Finals on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Christian Coleman matched the world’s fastest 100m time this year — 9.83 seconds — at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Coleman, who placed fifth at the world championships two weeks ago, blasted out of the blocks to record his best time since winning the 2019 World title.

He prevailed over Jamaican Kishane Thompson (9.85) and 2022 World champion Fred Kerley (9.96). Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy ran 10.05 for seventh place.

Coleman now shares the title of world’s fastest man this year with fellow American Noah Lyles, the new world champion, and Brit Zharnel Hughes.

Full Xiamen results are here. The next Diamond League meet is in Brussels on Friday, live on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Also Saturday, Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi ran the world’s fastest 800m since the Tokyo Olympics -- 1:43.20 -- to edge world champion Marco Arop of Canada by four hundredths.

In the 110m hurdles, Jamaican Hansle Parchment overtook American Grant Holloway coming over the final hurdle in a matchup of Olympic gold medalist versus world champion.

Parchment won in 12.96, matching Holloway’s world championship-winning time and two hundredths off Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell’s fastest time in the world this year.

Holloway took third after knocking over the last hurdle, also being passed by countryman Daniel Roberts.