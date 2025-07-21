IOC’s Christophe Dubi discusses 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic prep with 200 days to go

International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi spoke with NBCSports.com about preparations for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, which open in 200 days.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

OlympicTalk: What is the state of preparations for these Games from the IOC perspective, and do you have any concerns?

Dubi: I’ve got excitement more than concerns. You loved Paris (2024). You will adore Milano-Cortina, I think we start from a very strong Paris Games, and the expectations are immense, by the way. Let’s be very clear, the Games back in the traditional Alpine setting with the Alps and the Dolomites, there are a lot of expectations. I’m just back from Italy. What I really like at this stage is that from all political sides and at all authority levels, but also in the general public, you have a real sense of excitement.

That sense that Italy is ready to party, and not only Milano and the regions, but more like what happened in France, where the Games will be the Games for the whole territory. You can feel that. It was pretty obvious with the volunteers campaign, which was too successful. You have too many people disappointed because they’re not chosen. Ticketing, which is ongoing, we are halfway through — around 750,000 tickets. So that bodes really well.

Now, having said that, six months out, it’s a lot of work ahead. It’s a lot of time that has passed and a lot of work behind us. But of course, still, all the temporary installations, from temporary ice to temporary stands, mountain build, all the above. So excitement, but also extreme sense of duty with the calendar, which is managed minute by minute.

OlympicTalk: Are you satisfied with how things are progressing with the Cortina sliding track?

Dubi: We love the track. Let’s be clear here. What they’ve done in terms of construction time to get to the pre-homologation (test runs by athletes for the first time in March), it was something we had never seen, so we were doubtful.

They managed — by a very smart construction and very thoughtful engineering processes — to get to the point where they could have ice on this track, and they tested and validated the fact that it’s a safe track.

Now we have final homologation, which is a very important step, because this is then opening the season for the testing of the track and availability of the track for all athletes. That is super, super important. Now, the works are not finished, right? So the ice, yes, but when it comes to the actual track itself, to make it an Olympic venue, there is still quite some work to be done. So it’s pretty complicated. It requires a super precise coordination.

But again, they have demonstrated, and there is no reason to doubt that they’re going to be able to do that.

OlympicTalk: What plans are there that you know of — and that you can share — for the Opening Ceremony to incorporate athletes who won’t be able to be in Milan and are at the other venue clusters?

Dubi: The work that they are doing to allow all athletes to — somewhat in different ways, shapes and forms — participate is a defining moment for the next Games to come. Not LA, but for the French Alps 2030 and Brisbane 2032, which is on three clusters, plus a few venues in the region. So the work they do here to have everybody involved is really outstanding.

I cannot really reveal more, but it’s really a plan that, for us, respects the principle that the Games, no matter how spread they can be, is for the athletes to feel that the Olympic experience is something really different. So that ceremony will be reflecting this principle.

Is it easy to do? Absolutely not. It requires an incredible level of coordination for the show, but, hey, Paris was already quite a step. This is somewhat different, because it’s not that large of a venue, but it’s several venues, and yeah, really we are incredibly thankful to the work that they have done.

OlympicTalk: What is the process to determine if Nordic combined will stay on the Olympic program beyond 2026, and if a women’s event could be added?

Dubi: What can be done for Nordic combined is two things in the future, more than it is today: more universal. You cannot have 27 medals in the last three editions of the Games going to four National Olympic Committees (editor’s note: Norway, Germany, Japan and Austria combined to win all of the Nordic combined medals in 2014, 2018 and 2022).

So FIS (International Ski and Snowboard Federation) needs to work on that and needs to develop the women’s side. You have to have a balanced program in the future. So I prefer to look at it from a glass half-full, which is, what are the conditions that would improve the quality of the sport in the future? More universality. Women. These are the two axes on which we have to work with the federation.

OlympicTalk: I want to ask you about the authorized individual neutral athletes, if I may. How will the process for determining which AIN athletes get invited to compete at the Games be similar or different than it was for Paris 2024?

Dubi: I’d say similar. It was successful in Paris in the sense that all the frameworks we had put around the conditions for participation worked. We didn’t have any problems. So we’re very proud of the lineup in Paris from those coming from those territories at war, but also our refugee team. It worked really well, so that’s what we build from. Now, what the process exactly will be? To be discussed in the next executive board meetings. But we start from something we know, which is reassuring.

OlympicTalk: A specific scheduling question. Ester Ledecka, the skier/snowboarder from Czechia, has said she’s requested a schedule change to better accommodate her hope to compete in both Alpine skiing and Alpine snowboarding at the Games. What is the status of that?

Dubi: The line is open. So she had conversations with a number of our colleagues in the sports department, and the dialog continues. The facts are the following: she will be able to compete in the two disciplines where she won gold medals: the super-G (Alpine skiing, on Feb. 12 in Cortina, which she won in 2018) and the parallel giant slalom (snowboard, on Feb. 8 in Livigno, which she won in 2018 and 2022). The problem is with the downhill (Alpine skiing, on Feb. 8 in Cortina, the same day as snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom).

(Editor’s note: In the downhill, Ledecka placed 27th at the 2022 Olympics and won bronze at the World Championships this past February. On the World Cup, she had an average finish of seventh place in five downhill starts last season.)

Extremely hard to change the schedule at that point in time for all the good reasons. This is something that is built all the time and is impossible to change at that stage. However, happy to continue the conversation and see whether there are some logistics arrangements that can be made. But in any case, and I think this is an important point, I understand that the more opportunities the better. But already we can ensure super-G and snowboard, and then issue remains the downhill.

OlympicTalk: Is there anything else that we haven’t addressed that’s particularly exciting you for these Games 200 days out, or is particularly going to be a focus of yours over the next six months?

Dubi: I think it’s back to where we started. I think there is this sense of excitement because Paris has had a profound impact on all of us, and the next ones lined up are Milano Cortina. So you have this sense of excitement, and you can feel it, as I said, in the territory, but among the athletes as well.

The fact that the Games were very appealing to youth, and we see this now in ticketing as well, where a large portion is for people under 35, is also a sign that probably Paris, more than anything else before, reconnected. Our product remains amazingly exciting, but also, I think the values we are based upon, which is the simplicity of sport, giving that breath at a time where the world is a difficult place for almost everyone.

And it’s so Italian, and that’s great. You go to France. It was so French. It’s going to be so Italian, with their extravagance, with their warmth, with their colors.