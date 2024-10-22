2014 U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing team holds 10-year reunion

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner.jpg
Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins 2024 MLB season recap: Franchise at a crossroads after late-season collapse
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gqt82jofpk0g3zsd5hqo
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
nbc_cfb_illmichrecap_241022.jpg
Recapping Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner.jpg
Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins 2024 MLB season recap: Franchise at a crossroads after late-season collapse
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gqt82jofpk0g3zsd5hqo
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
nbc_cfb_illmichrecap_241022.jpg
Recapping Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2014 U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing team holds 10-year reunion

  
Published October 22, 2024 11:26 AM

The 2014 U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing team held a 10-year reunion and opened a time capsule from before the Sochi Winter Games in Park City, Utah, last weekend.

Kikkan Randall, a five-time Olympian, organized the event. Jessie Diggins, who with Randall won 2018 Olympic team sprint gold, is the lone member of the 2014 team still actively competing.

Randall and Diggins were joined at the reunion by Erik Bjornsen, Sadie Bjornsen, Holly Brooks, Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, Simi Hamilton, Noah Hoffman, Andy Newell, Ida Sargent and Liz Stephen.

The group of 11 that gathered combined for 30 Olympic appearances and 1,863 individual World Cup starts from 2001 through the 2023-24 season.

“My gratitude for the journey we were all on together and for the role we can still play just skyrockets after weekends like this,” Randall said, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “It was especially meaningful to have so many of our kids running around and to appreciate the new chapters we’re all in while reflecting on so many memories from our ski careers. It surprised many of us just how powerful it felt to all come back together.”

In the time capsule, each athlete wrote a note predicting where they’d be in 2024.

Brooks correctly predicted that Diggins, who was an Olympic rookie in 2014 at age 22, would win the World Cup overall title. Diggins won it in 2021, becoming the first U.S. woman to do so, and again this past season.

Since the Sochi Games, Diggins has also broken the U.S. cross-country skiing records for Olympic medals (one of every color), world championships medals (six) and World Cup wins (21).

“To get this incredible team back together was so special, emotional and powerful for me because I spent so many formative years of my life on the road with them,” Diggins said, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “These athletes are friends, mentors, racing buddies, a shoulder to cry on or a hug to lean into, a hype team to celebrate with and a support system that extends far beyond sport or the race track.”

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin focuses on 3 events for Alpine season with 100th World Cup win in sight
Mikaela Shiffrin does not plan to race any downhills this season.