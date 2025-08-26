Diamond League Final: Who can qualify for World Track and Field Championships?

With the Diamond League Final taking place before the World Track and Field Championships this year, the Final presents an opportunity for some Americans to qualify for worlds.

If an American wins their event at the Final (Wednesday and Thursday) in Zurich, Switzerland), they can either qualify for worlds themselves or, if they already qualified via the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, unlock a spot for another American.

A caveat is if an American is the defending world champion in an event — such as in the men’s 100m and 200m with Noah Lyles — an American cannot qualify for worlds in that event via the Final.

All that said, here are the Diamond League Final events that, if won by an American, will unlock an extra world team spot, and the athletes who could fill those spots:

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Keni Harrison, Tonea Marshall

If Grace Stark or Harrison wins the Diamond League Final, then Harrison gets a 100m hurdles spot at worlds. If Marshall wins the Diamond League Final, then Marshall gets a 100m hurdles spot at worlds. Masai Russell, Stark and Alaysha Johnson already made the team at nationals.

Women’s 200m: Brittany Brown, McKenzie Long, Jenna Prandini

If Anavia Battle or Brown wins the Diamond League Final, then Brown gets a 200m spot at worlds. If Long or Prandini wins the Diamond League Final, then the winner gets a 200m spot at worlds. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Battle and Gabby Thomas already made the team at nationals. Brown was fourth at nationals.

Women’s 400m: Lynna Irby-Jackson

Irby-Jackson is not in the Diamond League Final field, but if Bella Whittaker wins the Diamond League Final, then Irby-Jackson gets a 400m spot at worlds. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler already made the team at nationals. Irby-Jackson was fourth at nationals, putting her on the team for relay purposes but not yet individually.

Men’s 400m: Vernon Norwood

If Jacory Patterson, Chris Bailey or Norwood wins the Diamond League Final, then Norwood gets a 400m spot at worlds. Patterson, Bailey and Khaleb McRae already made the team at nationals. Norwood was fourth at nationals, putting him on the team for relay purposes but not yet individually.

Men’s 400m Hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt

If Allen or Bassitt wins the Diamond League Final, then the winner gets a 400m hurdles spot at worlds. Rai Benjamin, Caleb Dean and Chris Robinson already made the team at nationals.

Women’s 800m: Addy Wiley

If Wiley wins the Diamond League Final, then Wiley gets an 800m spot at worlds. Roisin Willis, Maggi Congdon and Sage Hurta-Klecker already made the team at nationals.

Men’s 800m: Josh Hoey

If Bryce Hoppel or Hoey wins the Diamond League Final, then Hoey gets an 800m spot at worlds. Donavan Brazier, Cooper Lutkenhaus and Hoppel already made the team at nationals.

Women’s 1500m: Heather MacLean

If Sinclaire Johnson or MacLean wins the Diamond League Final, then MacLean gets a 1500m spot at worlds. Nikki Hiltz, Johnson and Emily Mackay already made the team at nationals.

Men’s 1500m: Yared Nuguse

If Nuguse wins the Diamond League Final, then Nuguse gets a 1500m spot at worlds. Jonah Koech, Ethan Strand and Cole Hocker already made the team at nationals.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: Gabbi Jennings, Olivia Markezich, Courtney Wayment

If Jennings, Markezich or Wayment wins the Diamond League Final, then the winner gets a 3000m steeplechase spot at worlds. Lexy Halladay-Lowry, Angelina Napoleon and Kaylee Mitchell already made the team at nationals.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase: Isaac Updike

If Updike wins the Diamond League Final, then Updike gets a 3000m steeplechase spot at worlds. Kenneth Rooks, Dan Michalski and Matthew Wilkinson are already in line to make the team.

Women’s 5000m: Weini Kelati

If Josette Andrews wins the 3000m at the Diamond League Final, then Kelati gets a 5000m spot at worlds. Shelby Houlihan, Elise Cranny and Andrews already made the team at nationals.

Men’s 5000m: Cooper Teare, Graham Blanks

If Grant Fisher wins the 3000m at the Diamond League Final, then Teare gets a 5000m spot at worlds. If Blanks wins the Diamond League Final, then Blanks gets a 5000m spot at worlds. Cole Hocker, Fisher and Nico Young already made the team at nationals. Teare was fifth at nationals, but fourth-place finisher Drew Hunter has neither the time standard nor the world ranking to qualify for worlds. Blanks already made the team in the 10,000m.

Men’s High Jump: Arvesta Troupe

If Shelby McEwen or JuVaughn Harrison wins the Diamond League Final, then Troupe is in line to get a high jump spot at worlds. Tyus Wilson, McEwen and Harrison were the top three at nationals and are in line to make the team via world rankings. Troupe was fourth at nationals and is also in the world rankings quota.

Women’s Long Jump: Alyssa Jones, Monae’ Nichols

If Claire Bryant wins the Diamond League Final, then Jones gets a long jump spot at worlds. If Monae’ Nichols wins the Diamond League Final, then Nichols gets a long jump spot at worlds. Tara Davis-Woodhall, Bryant and Quanesha Burks already made the team at nationals. Jone was fourth at nationals.

Men’s Pole Vault: Cole Walsh

If Sam Kendricks wins the Diamond League Final, then Walsh is in line to get a pole vault spot at worlds. Austin Miller, Kendricks and Matt Ludwig made the team at nationals. Walsh was fourth at nationals and is in the world rankings quota.